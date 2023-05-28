A match between Tatjana Maria (No. 64) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14) is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Maria attempt to knock out Haddad Maia.

Tatjana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Maria vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

Maria most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, and the matchup ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti .

Haddad Maia most recently played on May 16, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina.

Maria and Haddad Maia haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Maria vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities

Tatjana Maria Beatriz Haddad Maia +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

