Tatjana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
A match between Tatjana Maria (No. 64) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14) is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Maria attempt to knock out Haddad Maia.
Tatjana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Maria vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info
- Maria most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, and the matchup ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti .
- Haddad Maia most recently played on May 16, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina.
- Maria and Haddad Maia haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Maria vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities
|Tatjana Maria
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+280
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|26.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
