No. 64-ranked Tatjana Maria will face No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Haddad Maia is getting -400 odds to claim a spot in the round of 64 with a win over Maria (+280).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tatjana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tatjana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has an 80.0% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Beatriz Haddad Maia +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tatjana Maria vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

Maria is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Haddad Maia is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Maria has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match.

On clay, Maria has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 20.4 games per match while winning 54.7% of games.

In the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has played 57 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Haddad Maia has played eight matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Maria and Haddad Maia have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.