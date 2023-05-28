Thanasi Kokkinakis, the No. 107-ranked player, and Daniel Evans, the No. 24-ranked player, will meet on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Watch along on Tennis Channel as Kokkinakis tries to knock out Evans.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kokkinakis vs. Evans Matchup Info

Kokkinakis most recently played on May 12, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 1-6, 4-6 loss to No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner .

In his last match on May 13, 2023, Evans lost 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 versus Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Kokkinakis and Evans went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the 2021 ATP Challenger Nottingham, Great Britain Men Singles on June 7, 2021. Evans sealed the win 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Evans and Kokkinakis have squared off in three total sets, with Evans winning two sets and Kokkinakis claiming one of them.

Kokkinakis and Evans have matched up evenly when squaring off, as they've each taken 18 of 36 games.

Kokkinakis vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities

Thanasi Kokkinakis Daniel Evans +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.