In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Daniel Evans (ranked No. 24) faces Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 107).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Evans is the favorite (-125) against Kokkinakis (+100) .

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 55.6% chance to win.

Thanasi Kokkinakis Daniel Evans +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

Kokkinakis is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner, 1-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his last tournament), Evans was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 51-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 6-7, 7-5, 4-6.

Kokkinakis has played 26.4 games per match in his 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Kokkinakis has played five matches over the past year, totaling 17.2 games per match while winning 53.5% of games.

Evans is averaging 23.8 games per match in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.6% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Evans has played 10 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Kokkinakis and Evans have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Nottingham, Great Britain Men Singles Round of 32. Evans won that matchup 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Evans has clinched two sets against Kokkinakis (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Kokkinakis' one.

Including all matches between Kokkinakis and Evans, each player has captured 18 games.

In one head-to-head match, Kokkinakis and Evans are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

