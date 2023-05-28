Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Thiago Monteiro and Benjamin Bonzi at Stade Roland Garros.

Thiago Monteiro vs. Benjamin Bonzi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Monteiro vs. Bonzi Matchup Info

In his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Monteiro was beaten by No. 290-ranked Daniel Rincon, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

In his last match, which was scheduled for April 11, 2023 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Bonzi was eliminated against Stefanos Tsitsipas via walkover.

Monteiro and Bonzi are at a standoff, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on October 10, 2022 ended with Monteiro take the 6-4, 7-5 win.

Bonzi and Monteiro have matched up for 42 games, and it's been Bonzi who has taken the upper hand, winning 22 of them. Monteiro has won 20 games.

Monteiro vs. Bonzi Odds and Probabilities

Thiago Monteiro Benjamin Bonzi -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

