In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Thiago Monteiro (ranked No. 96) meets Benjamin Bonzi (No. 65).

Monteiro has -225 odds to claim a win versus Bonzi (+175).

Thiago Monteiro vs. Benjamin Bonzi Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Monteiro vs. Benjamin Bonzi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Monteiro has a 69.2% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Benjamin Bonzi -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Thiago Monteiro vs. Benjamin Bonzi Trends and Insights

Monteiro is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 290-ranked Daniel Rincon, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Gonet Geneva Open.

In his last match, which was slated for April 11, 2023 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Bonzi was eliminated against Stefanos Tsitsipas via walkover.

In his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Monteiro has played an average of 26.1 games.

On clay, Monteiro has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 27.5 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

In his 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bonzi is averaging 24.9 games per match while winning 52.3% of those games.

Bonzi has averaged 15.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set in four matches on clay courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Monteiro and Bonzi have split 1-1. Monteiro came out on top in their last clash on October 10, 2022, winning 6-4, 7-5.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Monteiro and Bonzi, each taking two sets against the other.

Bonzi has the advantage in 42 total games versus Monteiro, claiming 22 of them.

Monteiro and Bonzi have squared off two times, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

