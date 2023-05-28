Thiago Seyboth Wild, the No. 172-ranked player, and Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2-ranked player, will meet on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Watch along on Tennis Channel as Seyboth Wild looks to hold off Medvedev.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Seyboth Wild vs. Medvedev Matchup Info

By taking down No. 102-ranked Dominik Koepfer 6-1, 6-1 on Friday, Seyboth Wild advanced to the Round of 128.

Seyboth Wild was eliminated by Camilo Ugo Carabelli (6-1, 1-6, 1-6) on February 26 in the qualification final of his previous tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.

On May 21, 2023, Medvedev won his most recent match, 7-5, 7-5, over Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

This is the first time that Seyboth Wild and Medvedev have played each other in the last five years.

Seyboth Wild vs. Medvedev Odds and Probabilities

Thiago Seyboth Wild Daniil Medvedev +825 Odds to Win Match -2000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +650 10.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 32.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.