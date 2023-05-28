Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thiago Seyboth Wild, the No. 172-ranked player, and Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2-ranked player, will meet on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Watch along on Tennis Channel as Seyboth Wild looks to hold off Medvedev.
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Seyboth Wild vs. Medvedev Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 102-ranked Dominik Koepfer 6-1, 6-1 on Friday, Seyboth Wild advanced to the Round of 128.
- Seyboth Wild was eliminated by Camilo Ugo Carabelli (6-1, 1-6, 1-6) on February 26 in the qualification final of his previous tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- On May 21, 2023, Medvedev won his most recent match, 7-5, 7-5, over Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- This is the first time that Seyboth Wild and Medvedev have played each other in the last five years.
Seyboth Wild vs. Medvedev Odds and Probabilities
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|Daniil Medvedev
|+825
|Odds to Win Match
|-2000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|10.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|95.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|32.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|67.5
