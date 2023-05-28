Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (No. 2 in the world) faces Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 172) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
With -2000 odds, Medvedev is the favorite against Seyboth Wild (+825) in this match.
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 95.2% chance to win.
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|Daniil Medvedev
|+825
|Odds to Win Match
|-2000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|10.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|95.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|32.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|67.5
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights
- Seyboth Wild is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 102-ranked Dominik Koepfer in Friday's qualifying round.
- On May 21, 2023, Medvedev won his last match, 7-5, 7-5, over Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Through four matches over the past year (across all court types), Seyboth Wild has played 24.0 games per match and won 42.7% of them.
- In his three matches on clay over the past 12 months, Seyboth Wild has played an average of 27.3 games.
- In the past 12 months, Medvedev has competed in 82 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 59.0% of the games. He averages 21.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Medvedev has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 56.2% of the games.
- This is the first time that Seyboth Wild and Medvedev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
