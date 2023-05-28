On Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (No. 2 in the world) faces Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 172) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -2000 odds, Medvedev is the favorite against Seyboth Wild (+825) in this match.

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 95.2% chance to win.

Thiago Seyboth Wild Daniil Medvedev
+825 Odds to Win Match -2000
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +650
10.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3%
32.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.5

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

  • Seyboth Wild is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 102-ranked Dominik Koepfer in Friday's qualifying round.
  • On May 21, 2023, Medvedev won his last match, 7-5, 7-5, over Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Through four matches over the past year (across all court types), Seyboth Wild has played 24.0 games per match and won 42.7% of them.
  • In his three matches on clay over the past 12 months, Seyboth Wild has played an average of 27.3 games.
  • In the past 12 months, Medvedev has competed in 82 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 59.0% of the games. He averages 21.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
  • In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Medvedev has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 56.2% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Seyboth Wild and Medvedev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

