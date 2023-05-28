On Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (No. 2 in the world) faces Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 172) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -2000 odds, Medvedev is the favorite against Seyboth Wild (+825) in this match.

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 95.2% chance to win.

Thiago Seyboth Wild Daniil Medvedev +825 Odds to Win Match -2000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +650 10.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 32.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.5

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

Seyboth Wild is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 102-ranked Dominik Koepfer in Friday's qualifying round.

On May 21, 2023, Medvedev won his last match, 7-5, 7-5, over Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Through four matches over the past year (across all court types), Seyboth Wild has played 24.0 games per match and won 42.7% of them.

In his three matches on clay over the past 12 months, Seyboth Wild has played an average of 27.3 games.

In the past 12 months, Medvedev has competed in 82 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 59.0% of the games. He averages 21.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Medvedev has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 56.2% of the games.

This is the first time that Seyboth Wild and Medvedev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

