In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Timofey Skatov, the No. 147-ranked player, will square off against Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 33).

Timofey Skatov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Skatov vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Skatov is coming off a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 165-ranked Felipe Alves in Friday's qualifying round.

Skatov was eliminated by Fabian Marozsan (0-6, 6-2, 5-7) on May 8 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

On May 26, 2023, Dimitrov won his most recent match, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, over Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Gonet Geneva Open.

On May 14, Dimitrov lost to No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

This is the first time that Skatov and Dimitrov have faced each other in the last five years.

Skatov vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Timofey Skatov Grigor Dimitrov +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 35.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.1

