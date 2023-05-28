No. 147-ranked Timofey Skatov will meet No. 33 Grigor Dimitrov in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

In this round of 64 matchup versus Skatov (+625), Dimitrov is favored with -1100 odds.

Timofey Skatov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Timofey Skatov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 91.7% chance to win.

Timofey Skatov Grigor Dimitrov +625 Odds to Win Match -1100 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 13.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Timofey Skatov vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 165-ranked Felipe Alves 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Friday, Skatov reached the Round of 128.

On May 26, 2023, Dimitrov won his last match, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, over Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Gonet Geneva Open.

Through 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Skatov has played 21.0 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

Skatov has played eight matches on clay over the past year, and 20.6 games per match.

In his 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Dimitrov is averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 51.1% of those games.

Dimitrov has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set in nine matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Skatov and Dimitrov have matched up in the last five years.

