Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Tommy Paul and Dominic Stephan Stricker match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Stricker tries to knock out Paul.
Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Paul vs. Stricker Matchup Info
- Paul is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 3-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Despite being defeated 3-6, 6-1, 1-6 in the qualifying round against Thiago Agustin Tirante, Stricker remains in the tournament.
- In the qualification final of his most recent tournament (the Australian Open) on January 11, Stricker was defeated by No. 190-ranked Enzo Couacaud 6-7, 6-7.
- Paul and Stricker haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Paul vs. Stricker Odds and Probabilities
|Tommy Paul
|Dominic Stephan Stricker
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.3
