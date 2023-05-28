The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Tommy Paul and Dominic Stephan Stricker match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Stricker tries to knock out Paul.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Paul vs. Stricker Matchup Info

Paul is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 3-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Despite being defeated 3-6, 6-1, 1-6 in the qualifying round against Thiago Agustin Tirante, Stricker remains in the tournament.

In the qualification final of his most recent tournament (the Australian Open) on January 11, Stricker was defeated by No. 190-ranked Enzo Couacaud 6-7, 6-7.

Paul and Stricker haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Paul vs. Stricker Odds and Probabilities

Tommy Paul Dominic Stephan Stricker -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.