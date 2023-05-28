Tommy Paul (No. 17 ranking) will meet Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 116) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Paul has -275 odds to win a spot in the round of 64 over Stricker (+210).

Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 73.3% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Dominic Stephan Stricker -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.3

Tommy Paul vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Trends and Insights

Paul is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 3-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Despite being defeated 3-6, 6-1, 1-6 in the qualifying round versus Thiago Agustin Tirante, Stricker remains in the tournament.

Paul has played 26.1 games per match in his 60 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Paul has played five matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.2 games per match.

Stricker is averaging 24.4 games per match in his 27 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.2% of those games.

On clay, Stricker has played five matches and averaged 24.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Paul and Stricker have played in the last five years.

