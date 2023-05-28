The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .197.
  • Casas has picked up a hit in 47.7% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%).
  • He has scored in 19 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.189 AVG .136
.323 OBP .296
.283 SLG .432
3 XBH 5
1 HR 4
7 RBI 7
19/11 K/BB 13/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 22
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
