In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Varvara Gracheva, the No. 44-ranked player, will square off against Dalma Galfi (ranked No. 96).

Varvara Gracheva vs. Dalma Galfi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Gracheva vs. Galfi Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 25, 2023 (her last match), Gracheva lost to Elina Svitolina 3-6, 4-6.

Galfi last played on May 9, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was taken down 5-7, 4-6 by No. 168-ranked Taylor Townsend.

In the lone matchup between Gracheva and Galfi in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at WTA 125K Rouen, France Women Singles 2022, Gracheva came out on top, claiming the 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Gracheva and Galfi have matched up for two total sets, with Gracheva winning two sets and Galfi being victorious in zero of them.

Gracheva and Galfi have gone head to head in 14 games, and it's been Gracheva who has come out on top, winning 12 of them. Galfi has won two games.

Gracheva vs. Galfi Odds and Probabilities

Varvara Gracheva Dalma Galfi -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

