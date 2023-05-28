In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Dalma Galfi (ranked No. 96) faces Varvara Gracheva (No. 44).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Gracheva is favored (-300) against Galfi (+220) .

Varvara Gracheva vs. Dalma Galfi Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Varvara Gracheva vs. Dalma Galfi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 75.0% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Dalma Galfi -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

Varvara Gracheva vs. Dalma Galfi Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Gracheva was defeated by Elina Svitolina, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Galfi was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 168-ranked Taylor Townsend, 5-7, 4-6.

In her 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Gracheva has played an average of 21.9 games.

Gracheva has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.0 games per match.

In her 31 matches in the past year across all court types, Galfi is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 46.8% of those games.

In seven matches on clay courts in the past year, Galfi has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 44.5% of the games.

In the one match between Gracheva and Galfi dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Rouen, France Women Singles 2022 Round of 32, Gracheva was victorious 6-0, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Gracheva has clinched two, while Galfi has secured zero.

Gracheva has the advantage in 14 total games against Galfi, claiming 12 of them.

Gracheva and Galfi have played one time, averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

