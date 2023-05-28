In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Veronika Kudermetova, the No. 11-ranked player, will battle Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (ranked No. 98).

Tennis Channel is the spot to tune in to see Kudermetova and Schmiedlova square off.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kudermetova vs. Schmiedlova Matchup Info

Kudermetova most recently competed on May 19, 2023 in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 loss to No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina .

In the Mutua Madrid Open (her most recent tournament), Schmiedlova was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 54-ranked Alycia Parks, 2-6, 7-6, 2-6.

Kudermetova hasn't gone toe to toe with Schmiedlova in the past five years.

Kudermetova vs. Schmiedlova Odds and Probabilities

Veronika Kudermetova Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.