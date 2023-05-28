In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 11-ranked Veronika Kudermetova faces No. 98 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova.

In this Round of 128 match, Kudermetova is the favorite (-900) versus Schmiedlova (+525) .

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 90.0% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.9

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kudermetova was beaten by No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, in the semifinals.

Schmiedlova most recently played on April 26, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 2-6, 7-6, 2-6 by No. 54-ranked Alycia Parks.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kudermetova has played 21.9 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

Kudermetova has played 15 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.3 games per match.

Schmiedlova has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

Schmiedlova has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set through six matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Kudermetova and Schmiedlova have matched up in the last five years.

