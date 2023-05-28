The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, the No. 41-ranked player, matching up with Victoria Azarenka, the No. 18-ranked player.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Azarenka vs. Andreescu Matchup Info

In the of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2023, Azarenka lost her last match, going down - (retired) versus Madison Keys.

In her most recent match on May 12, 2023, Andreescu came up short 0-6, 1-6 versus Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Azarenka and Andreescu haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Azarenka vs. Andreescu Odds and Probabilities

Victoria Azarenka Bianca Vanessa Andreescu -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

