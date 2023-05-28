Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, the No. 41-ranked player, matching up with Victoria Azarenka, the No. 18-ranked player.
Watch on Tennis Channel as Azarenka tries to hold off Andreescu.
Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Azarenka vs. Andreescu Matchup Info
- In the of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2023, Azarenka lost her last match, going down - (retired) versus Madison Keys.
- In her most recent match on May 12, 2023, Andreescu came up short 0-6, 1-6 versus Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Azarenka and Andreescu haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Azarenka vs. Andreescu Odds and Probabilities
|Victoria Azarenka
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|57.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.3
