Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 41) will face Victoria Azarenka (No. 18) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Azarenka has -210 odds to secure a win against Andreescu (+160).

Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 67.7% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Bianca Vanessa Andreescu -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Victoria Azarenka vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Trends and Insights

Azarenka is coming off a loss to Madison Keys in the at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, losing - (retired).

Andreescu last played on May 12, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was taken down 0-6, 1-6 by No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova.

Azarenka has played 21.7 games per match in her 36 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Azarenka has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 20.7 games per match.

In her 37 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Andreescu is averaging 22.0 games per match while winning 52.7% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Andreescu has played two matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

Azarenka and Andreescu have not matched up against each other since 2015.

