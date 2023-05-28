Willie Calhoun -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .230.
  • Calhoun has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.
  • In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (24.1%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (27.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 13
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
