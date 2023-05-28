Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Xinyu Wang's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open against Marie Bouzkova is set for Sunday, May 28.
You can watch along on Tennis Channel as Wang looks to hold off Bouzkova.
Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Wang vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
- Wang is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 71-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- In her last match on May 15, 2023, Bouzkova was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Wang and Bouzkova haven't played each other in the last five years.
Wang vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities
|Xinyu Wang
|Marie Bouzkova
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|38.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.9
