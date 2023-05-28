Xinyu Wang's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open against Marie Bouzkova is set for Sunday, May 28.

Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Wang vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Wang is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 71-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In her last match on May 15, 2023, Bouzkova was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Wang and Bouzkova haven't played each other in the last five years.

Wang vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities

Xinyu Wang Marie Bouzkova +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

