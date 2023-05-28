Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Sunday, Marie Bouzkova (No. 32 in the world) meets Xinyu Wang (No. 78) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Bouzkova is the favorite (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog Wang, who is +260.
Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Xinyu Wang
|Marie Bouzkova
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|38.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.9
Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights
- Wang is coming off a defeat to No. 71-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent tournament), Bouzkova was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 2-6, 2-6.
- In her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wang has played an average of 21.4 games.
- Wang has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 21.0 games per match.
- In her 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bouzkova is averaging 19.7 games per match while winning 53.9% of those games.
- In six matches on clay courts in the past year, Bouzkova has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 49.3% of the games.
- This is the first time that Wang and Bouzkova have matched up in the last five years.
