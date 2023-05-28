On Sunday, Marie Bouzkova (No. 32 in the world) meets Xinyu Wang (No. 78) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Bouzkova is the favorite (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog Wang, who is +260.

Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Marie Bouzkova +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Xinyu Wang vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Wang is coming off a defeat to No. 71-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent tournament), Bouzkova was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 2-6, 2-6.

In her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wang has played an average of 21.4 games.

Wang has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 21.0 games per match.

In her 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bouzkova is averaging 19.7 games per match while winning 53.9% of those games.

In six matches on clay courts in the past year, Bouzkova has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 49.3% of the games.

This is the first time that Wang and Bouzkova have matched up in the last five years.

