Yankees vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game that pits the New York Yankees (31-23) versus the San Diego Padres (24-28) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Yu Darvish (3-3) will take the ball for the Padres.
Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Padres 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Padres Player Props
|Yankees vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Yankees have not covered in any of their last four games with a spread.
- This season, the Yankees have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- New York ranks 11th in the majors with 243 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Gavin Stone
