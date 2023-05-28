Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Sunday against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Padres have +125 odds to play spoiler. New York is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 7.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +140 -165

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees are winless against the spread in their last four chances. New York's past three contests have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that stretch was 8.8.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 25-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.1% of those games).

New York has a 17-3 record (winning 85% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 60%.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have yet to cover a run line this season, going 0-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-13 13-10 16-6 15-17 25-19 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.