Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres are ready for a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 79 total home runs.

New York ranks 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Yankees are 22nd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

New York has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (243 total runs).

The Yankees' .307 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (5-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Cole has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Cole will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Gavin Stone

