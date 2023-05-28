How to Watch the Yankees vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres are ready for a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 79 total home runs.
- New York ranks 14th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees are 22nd in MLB with a .234 batting average.
- New York has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (243 total runs).
- The Yankees' .307 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.
- New York's pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (5-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Cole has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cole will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Gavin Stone
