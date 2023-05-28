Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto and others are available in the New York Yankees-San Diego Padres matchup at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Yankees vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0) for his 12th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Cole has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.53), 29th in WHIP (1.138), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles May. 23 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at Blue Jays May. 17 6.0 7 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays May. 12 5.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Rays May. 7 5.0 8 6 5 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 51 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .263/.345/.454 on the year.

Torres will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 44 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.396/.617 so far this season.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.424/.508 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.352/.405 on the season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.