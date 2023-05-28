Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Ylena In-Albon, the No. 148-ranked player, will square off against Claire Liu (ranked No. 100).
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see In-Albon and Liu hit the court.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
In-Albon vs. Liu Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, In-Albon defeated Nao Hibino 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
- In her most recent tournament, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, In-Albon went down in the round of 32 to No. 71-ranked Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-7 on April 18.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Liu was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 40-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 0-6, 4-6.
- In-Albon hasn't faced Liu in the past five years.
In-Albon vs. Liu Odds and Probabilities
|Ylena In-Albon
|Claire Liu
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|46.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.