In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Ylena In-Albon, the No. 148-ranked player, will square off against Claire Liu (ranked No. 100).

Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

In-Albon vs. Liu Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, In-Albon defeated Nao Hibino 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In her most recent tournament, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, In-Albon went down in the round of 32 to No. 71-ranked Tatjana Maria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-7 on April 18.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Liu was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 40-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 0-6, 4-6.

In-Albon hasn't faced Liu in the past five years.

In-Albon vs. Liu Odds and Probabilities

Ylena In-Albon Claire Liu +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

