No. 148-ranked Ylena In-Albon will face No. 100 Claire Liu in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Compared to the underdog In-Albon (+130), Liu is favored (-165) to advance to the round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Claire Liu has a 62.3% chance to win.

Ylena In-Albon Claire Liu +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, In-Albon advanced past No. 112-ranked Nao Hibino, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Liu is coming off a 0-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 40-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In-Albon has played 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.

On clay, In-Albon has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 50.2% of games.

Liu has played 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

On clay, Liu has played four matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, In-Albon and Liu have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.