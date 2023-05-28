Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
No. 148-ranked Ylena In-Albon will face No. 100 Claire Liu in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.
Compared to the underdog In-Albon (+130), Liu is favored (-165) to advance to the round of 64.
Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Claire Liu has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Ylena In-Albon
|Claire Liu
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|46.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.1
Ylena In-Albon vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, In-Albon advanced past No. 112-ranked Nao Hibino, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
- Liu is coming off a 0-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 40-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In-Albon has played 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.
- On clay, In-Albon has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 50.2% of games.
- Liu has played 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.
- On clay, Liu has played four matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, In-Albon and Liu have not met on the court.
