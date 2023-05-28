The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Jeffrey John Wolf, the No. 49-ranked player, taking on Yoshihito Nishioka, the No. 32-ranked player.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Nishioka vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Nishioka lost 5-7, 3-6 against Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).

Wolf most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open and was defeated 3-6, 5-7 by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud.

In the sole matchup between Nishioka and Wolf in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at ATP Challenger Columbus, USA Men Singles 2022, Nishioka came out on top, registering the 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Nishioka has won two sets against Wolf, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Wolf has won one set.

Nishioka and Wolf have gone head to head in 26 games, and it's been Nishioka who has emerged victorious, winning 14 of them. Wolf has won 12 games.

Nishioka vs. Wolf Odds and Probabilities

Yoshihito Nishioka Jeffrey John Wolf -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

