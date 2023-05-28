In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 32-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka meets No. 49 Jeffrey John Wolf.

Wolf carries -120 odds to win versus Nishioka (-110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 54.5% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Jeffrey John Wolf -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

Nishioka came up short 5-7, 3-6 versus Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open, Wolf lost 3-6, 5-7 versus Casper Ruud.

In his 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Nishioka has played an average of 24.4 games.

Nishioka has played five matches on clay over the past year, and 23.6 games per match.

In the past year, Wolf has played 48 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.9% of the games. He averages 24.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Wolf has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 53.1% of the games.

In the only match between Nishioka and Wolf dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Columbus, USA Men Singles 2022 Round of 16, Nishioka won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Nishioka and Wolf have competed in three sets against on another, with Nishioka winning two of them.

Nishioka has the advantage in 26 total games versus Wolf, taking 14 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Nishioka and Wolf have averaged 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.