A match between Yulia Putintseva (No. 61) and Maryna Zanevska (No. 88) is on tap for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Putintseva's match against Zanevska will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Putintseva vs. Zanevska Matchup Info

Putintseva lost 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 versus Julia Riera in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her most recent match).

In her most recent match on May 21, 2023, Zanevska came up short 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

This is the first time that Putintseva and Zanevska have competed against each other in the last five years.

Putintseva vs. Zanevska Odds and Probabilities

Yulia Putintseva Maryna Zanevska -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

