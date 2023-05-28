In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 88-ranked Maryna Zanevska versus No. 61 Yulia Putintseva.

With -200 odds, Putintseva is favored over Zanevska (+155) in this matchup.

Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 66.7% chance to win.

Yulia Putintseva Maryna Zanevska -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 25, 2023 (her last match), Putintseva was defeated by Julia Riera 7-5, 4-6, 2-6.

Zanevska last played on May 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 58-ranked Jil Teichmann.

Putintseva has played 21.1 games per match in her 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Putintseva has played an average of 19.6 games.

Zanevska has averaged 19.9 games per match in her 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

Zanevska has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Putintseva and Zanevska have not played each other since 2015.

