Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 88-ranked Maryna Zanevska versus No. 61 Yulia Putintseva.
With -200 odds, Putintseva is favored over Zanevska (+155) in this matchup.
Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Yulia Putintseva
|Maryna Zanevska
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.4
Yulia Putintseva vs. Maryna Zanevska Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 25, 2023 (her last match), Putintseva was defeated by Julia Riera 7-5, 4-6, 2-6.
- Zanevska last played on May 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 58-ranked Jil Teichmann.
- Putintseva has played 21.1 games per match in her 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In her 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Putintseva has played an average of 19.6 games.
- Zanevska has averaged 19.9 games per match in her 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.
- Zanevska has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Putintseva and Zanevska have not played each other since 2015.
