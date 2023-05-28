Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 70-ranked player, and Dusan Lajovic, the No. 51-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Zhang looks to take down Lajovic.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zhang vs. Lajovic Matchup Info

Zhang is coming off a loss to No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Lajovic most recently played on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open and was taken down 4-6, 2-6 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry.

Zhang hasn't matched up with Lajovic in the past five years.

Zhang vs. Lajovic Odds and Probabilities

Zhizhen Zhang Dusan Lajovic +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.