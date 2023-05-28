Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Zhizhen Zhang, the No. 70-ranked player, and Dusan Lajovic, the No. 51-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Zhang looks to take down Lajovic.
Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Zhang vs. Lajovic Matchup Info
- Zhang is coming off a loss to No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Lajovic most recently played on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open and was taken down 4-6, 2-6 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry.
- Zhang hasn't matched up with Lajovic in the past five years.
Zhang vs. Lajovic Odds and Probabilities
|Zhizhen Zhang
|Dusan Lajovic
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|45.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.4
