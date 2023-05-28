On Sunday, Zhizhen Zhang (No. 70 in the world) meets Dusan Lajovic (No. 51) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Lajovic is getting -190 odds to win a spot in the round of 64 versus Zhang (+145).

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Dusan Lajovic +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 22, 2023 (his most recent match), Zhang was dropped by Arthur Fils 3-6, 2-6.

In the Gonet Geneva Open (his previous tournament), Lajovic was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 4-6, 2-6.

Zhang has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match.

On clay, Zhang has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.6 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

Lajovic has averaged 22.9 games per match in his 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.5% of the games.

On clay, Lajovic has played 30 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Zhang and Lajovic have matched up in the last five years.

