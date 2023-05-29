Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Anna Blinkova, the No. 56-ranked player, will compete against Ysaline Bonaventure (ranked No. 84).
You can watch Bonaventure look to take down Blinkova on Tennis Channel.
Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, May 29
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Blinkova vs. Bonaventure Matchup Info
- Blinkova is coming off a defeat to Elina Svitolina, 2-6, 3-6, in the finals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Bonaventure is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 74-ranked Julia Grabher in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- This is the first time that Blinkova and Bonaventure have matched up against each other in the last five years.
Blinkova vs. Bonaventure Odds and Probabilities
|Anna Blinkova
|Ysaline Bonaventure
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
