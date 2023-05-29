In Monday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Anna Blinkova, the No. 56-ranked player, will compete against Ysaline Bonaventure (ranked No. 84).

Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Blinkova vs. Bonaventure Matchup Info

Blinkova is coming off a defeat to Elina Svitolina, 2-6, 3-6, in the finals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Bonaventure is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 74-ranked Julia Grabher in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

This is the first time that Blinkova and Bonaventure have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Blinkova vs. Bonaventure Odds and Probabilities

Anna Blinkova Ysaline Bonaventure -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

