In the French Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 56-ranked Anna Blinkova faces No. 84 Ysaline Bonaventure.

With -225 odds, Blinkova is the favorite against Bonaventure (+175) for this match.

Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Ysaline Bonaventure -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Anna Blinkova vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Blinkova was beaten by Elina Svitolina, 2-6, 3-6, in the finals.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Bonaventure lost 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 against Julia Grabher.

In her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Blinkova has played an average of 21.2 games.

Blinkova has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 19.9 games per match.

In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Bonaventure is averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 49.9% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Bonaventure has played seven matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Blinkova and Bonaventure have not met on the court.

