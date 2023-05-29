A match between Arthur Fils (No. 63) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) is scheduled for Monday, May 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

You can watch Tennis Channel to see Davidovich Fokina attempt to knock out Fils.

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Fils vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

In his last match on May 27, 2023, Fils secured the win 6-3, 7-5 over Francisco Cerundolo in the finals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fils' most recent tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on May 12 in the round of 64 round.

In his last match on May 15, 2023, Davidovich Fokina came up short 6-7, 3-6 versus Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Fils and Davidovich Fokina haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Fils vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities

Arthur Fils Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

