Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34) will face Arthur Fils (No. 63) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Monday, May 29.

With -350 odds, Davidovich Fokina is favored over Fils (+260) for this match.

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In his last match on May 27, 2023, Fils secured the win 6-3, 7-5 over Francisco Cerundolo in the finals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

In his most recent match on May 15, 2023, Davidovich Fokina lost 6-7, 3-6 versus Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Fils has played 21.5 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

In his seven matches on clay over the past year, Fils has played an average of 23.7 games.

Davidovich Fokina is averaging 25.7 games per match in his 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.5% of those games.

In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Davidovich Fokina has averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 51.7% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Fils and Davidovich Fokina have not met on the court.

