The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Pick OU: Over (204)



The Celtics sport a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 18-18-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done at both ends of the court this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 threes per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.