Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (204)
- The Celtics sport a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 18-18-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been getting things done at both ends of the court this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 threes per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).
