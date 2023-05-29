The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 23.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 221.2 combined points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 31.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Marcus Smart 13.5 -125 11.5 Al Horford 6.5 -135 9.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jaylen Brown or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +130 -294 Heat +1300 +245

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.