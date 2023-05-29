The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7.5) 204 -295 +245 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 204.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-7.5) 204 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-7.5) 203.5 -310 +255 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 23.4 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 221.2 combined points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 31.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6
Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4
Marcus Smart 13.5 -125 11.5
Al Horford 6.5 -135 9.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jaylen Brown or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Celtics +130 -294
Heat +1300 +245

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.