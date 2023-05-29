Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-295
|+245
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7.5)
|204
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Celtics (-7.5)
|203.5
|-310
|+255
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 23.4 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 221.2 combined points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|31.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-115
|26.6
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-120
|12.4
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-125
|11.5
|Al Horford
|6.5
|-135
|9.8
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+130
|-294
|Heat
|+1300
|+245
