The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
  • Boston allows 110.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
