How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston allows 110.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Celtics Injuries
