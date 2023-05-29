The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston allows 110.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries