The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 203.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -7.5 203.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 76 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 203.5 points.
  • The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 25.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 76 92.7% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 68 82.9% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-2 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.