Monday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Celtics on Saturday, 104-103. Jimmy Butler scored 24 in a losing effort, while Tatum led the winning squad with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 31 12 5 1 2 0 Jaylen Brown 26 10 3 2 0 0 Marcus Smart 21 4 1 0 0 4

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29.3 11.1 5.6 1.3 1.1 2.4 Jaylen Brown 20.3 5.6 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.6 Marcus Smart 14.7 4.1 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.4 Al Horford 5.7 6.9 2.8 1.1 1.6 1 Derrick White 11.3 2.5 1.4 0.8 1.2 2.7

