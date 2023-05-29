DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .251 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 68.8% of his 48 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (17 of 48), with two or more RBI four times (8.3%).

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings