DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .251 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 68.8% of his 48 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (17 of 48), with two or more RBI four times (8.3%).
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 21
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (28.6%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting only .123 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.