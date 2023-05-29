Elina Svitolina and Martina Trevisan are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 29.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to take in the action as Svitolina looks to knock out Trevisan.

Elina Svitolina vs. Martina Trevisan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Svitolina vs. Trevisan Matchup Info

In her most recent match on May 27, 2023, Svitolina won 6-2, 6-3 versus Anna Blinkova in the finals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 25, 2023, Trevisan fell short against Julia Grabher, losing 3-6 (retired).

Svitolina and Trevisan haven't played each other in the last five years.

Svitolina vs. Trevisan Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Martina Trevisan -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

