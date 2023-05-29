Elina Svitolina (No. 192 ranking) will meet Martina Trevisan (No. 24) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Monday, May 29.

With -120 odds, Trevisan is favored over Svitolina (-110) in this match.

Elina Svitolina vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elina Svitolina vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has a 54.5% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Martina Trevisan -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Elina Svitolina vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

In her last match on May 27, 2023, Svitolina won 6-2, 6-3 over Anna Blinkova in the finals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 25, 2023, Trevisan came up short against Julia Grabher, falling 3-6 (retired).

Svitolina has played eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.3 games per match.

Svitolina has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Trevisan has averaged 19.6 games per match in her 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.4% of the games.

On clay, Trevisan has played 14 matches and averaged 20.2 games per match and 10.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Svitolina and Trevisan have played in the last five years.

