Francisco Cerundolo and Jaume Munar are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 29.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29
TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cerundolo vs. Munar Matchup Info

In the finals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 27, 2023 (his last match), Cerundolo was dropped by Arthur Fils 3-6, 5-7.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Cerundolo's previous tournament, he was beaten in the quarterfinals 6-7, 4-6 by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud on May 17.

In his last match, which was slated for May 10, 2023 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Munar was eliminated against Thanasi Kokkinakis via walkover.

Cerundolo appears to have Munar's number, as Cerundolo has been victorious each time these two have gone toe to toe in the last five years, winning two consecutive matches. The last time these two played, Cerundolo won 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16 of the Argentina Open.

In five total sets, Cerundolo has the advantage, earning the win in four of them, while Munar has taken one.

Cerundolo and Munar have gone head to head in 43 games, and it's been Cerundolo who has come out on top, winning 28 of them. Munar has won 15 games.

Cerundolo vs. Munar Odds and Probabilities

Francisco Cerundolo Jaume Munar -350 Odds to Win Match +225 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

