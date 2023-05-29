No. 23-ranked Francisco Cerundolo will face No. 81 Jaume Munar in the French Open Round of 128 on Monday, May 29.

With -350 odds, Cerundolo is the favorite against Munar (+225) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 77.8% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Jaume Munar -350 Odds to Win Match +225 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights

Cerundolo was defeated 3-6, 5-7 versus Arthur Fils in the finals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his most recent match).

In the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2023, Munar was eliminated by Thanasi Kokkinakis, losing 2-4 (retired).

Cerundolo has played 25.2 games per match in his 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Cerundolo has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.1 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.

In the past 12 months, Munar has played 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.2% of the games. He averages 23.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In 24 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Munar has averaged 23.2 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 49.6% of the games.

Cerundolo and Munar have played two times dating back to 2015, and Cerundolo has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-2, 6-1 win in their most recent matchup on February 16, 2023 at the Argentina Open.

In five total sets against each other, Cerundolo has taken four, while Munar has claimed one.

Cerundolo has captured 28 games (65.1% win rate) against Munar, who has claimed 15 games.

In two matches between Cerundolo and Munar, they have played 21.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.