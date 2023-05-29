Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .250 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (41.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (29.2%).
- He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (41 total, 0.8 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.15, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting just .123 against him.
