The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .208 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 17 of 35 games this year (48.6%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 14 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings